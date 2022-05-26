CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. – Over the years, a Capitol Heights resident has tried just about every game that the Maryland Lottery has to offer. She’s played them, she’s enjoyed them, but she just had not experienced the kind of Lottery luck with them that she wanted until she found Powerball.

“I’ve done pretty well playing Powerball,” said the 77-year-old former medical technician, adding, “small wins, of course, but often enough to make me look forward to each drawing.”

The Prince George’s County resident found herself jumping up and down with excitement when she scanned her Powerball tickets at a Lottery retailer. A $3 quick-pick ticket with Power Play bought for the May 4 drawing yielded a doubled third-tier prize of $100,000.

“I’m afraid I made a bit of a scene in the store, but you don’t win $100,000 every day!” she said.

The lucky woman has two goals for her Powerball winnings. “I have several home repair projects in mind that will get my house just how I want it and then, a vacation.” Her $100,000 winning ticket came from Best One Food at 5908 Seat Pleasant Drive in Capitol Heights.

No one hit the jackpot in the Monday, May 23 drawing so it rolled to an estimated $135 million for the Wednesday, May 25 drawing. The estimated cash value is $79.2 million.