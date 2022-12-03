LEXINGTON PARK, Md. — The HX-21 will be performing a “Santa over Southern Maryland” flight on Thursday, December 15th, from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

We’ve heard Santa’s workshop is putting the finishing touches on his new sleigh for this year: the UH-1Y!

And he’ll be flying in his new Huey and stopping by all of his favorite SOMD spots to spread Christmas cheer.

Check out the attached map to see where callsign “CLAUS” will be visiting.

Hope to see everyone on Thursday, 15 December!

