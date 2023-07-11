WALDORF, Md. – Over the last few weeks, unknown suspects have opened several fraudulent bank accounts using other people’s identities.

Scammers are able to obtain consumers’ personal data which may include names and addresses, Social Security numbers, existing credit cards or bank account numbers or medical insurance card ID numbers. With this data, fraudsters may open the accounts and obtain credit cards and make fraudulent purchases among other scams.

What can you do?

Regularly check your bank account activity. Log onto your accounts and make sure all transactions look familiar. Immediately report any suspicious-looking activity to the bank.

Monitor your credit report. Create accounts with the big credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion — to keep an eye out for new accounts that weren’t opened by you.

Don’t give out personal information to strangers. This includes your name, address, bank account numbers and Social Security number.

Be wary of attachments in emails. These could come from scammers and be a means of accessing information on your computer.

Beware of emails asking to verify your bank account information.