Second District VFD Announces Passing Of Past President, Past Chief & Life Member James G. Adams

VALLEY LEE, Md. – The Officers and Members of The Second District Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, Valley Lee, MD are saddened to announce the passing of Past President, Past Chief, and Life Member James G. (Gregory) Adams on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Chief Adams was an icon with the SDVFD&RS for nearly 70 years, having joined the McKay’s Beach VFD (later to become the SDVFD&RS) in 1953 as a Junior Member.

Chief Adams held many positions throughout his many years of volunteer service, serving as an officer, member of the Board of Directors, and many committee chairs. Chief Adams represented the SDVFD&RS at the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association, the Maryland State Firemen’s Association, and the St. Mary’s County Fireboard Association.

He was a true leader, a mentor, advisor, and friend to many members of the local volunteer fire and emergency medical services organizations in St. Mary’s County.

Gregory was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He will be missed tremendously by his loving family as well as the members of his emergency services family.

We ask that everyone keep Chief Adams and his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Funeral details are pending, and will be posted on the sdvfdrs.org website as available.