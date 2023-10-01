CALIFORNIA, Md. – On October 1, 2023 at approximately 2:15 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on St. Andrews Church Road in the area of Old St. Andrews Church Road.

Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway into a utility pole. EMS evaluated the operator for injuries and requested a MEDEVAC transport. The patient was transported to the MSP hangar at St. Mary’s County Regional Airport. Maryland State Police, Trooper 7 airlifted the patient to Washington Hospital Center for treatment.

SMECO was requested to the scene for repairs. The crash caused a large power outage to about 1,300 residences in the area. SMECO crews quickly repaired and restored the power.

St. Andrews Church Road was shut down in the area for several hours.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

