Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Fraud Suspect

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a fraud investigation.

On March 28, 2022, the suspect attempted to fraudulently access the victim’s account while using a fake ID.

The suspect was turned away from the bank, but continued to attempt to access the victim’s account through the internet.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Jessica Wilson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78138 or email jessica.wilson@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case # 15976-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.