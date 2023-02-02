Shop With A Cop Thanks 2022 Contributors

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Shop With A Cop, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization. It was chartered to assist children whose families are having economic hardships. Each child is teamed up with a police officer for the day with the intent of providing a positive experience dealing with members of law enforcement while having a memorable shopping experience before Christmas and before their return to school in the fall.

We would like to once again thank all of the police officers, Optimist Clubs and community members who support this youth program. The 100+ children who were able to participate in this past year of 2022 and the community are very appreciative.

Also, a very special thanks to the many anonymous cash contributors and the below listed businesses and patrons for their contributions. This community generosity has allowed the Shop With A Cop, Inc. program to continue through 19 years of operation. We look forward to 2023 which will mark the 20th anniversary of this successful community program.

Walmart California MD, Mission BBQ of California MD, St. Mary’s Church of Christ, California MD, Leonardtown Lions Club Charitable Foundation Inc., Republican Women of St. Mary’s, Frontstream SPV LLC, Vincent & Patricia Roche, Jeffrey & Gloria Turbyne, Quality Built Homes Inc., David & Luann Smouse, Guy Distribution Co., Inc., Mary Ann & Raymond Thompson, David & Nicole Herrington, Vincent Enterprises LTD, Ronald & Shirley Shoop, Sierra Management & Technologies, Inc., John & Linda Wharton, Victoria & Daniel Alioto, Christine & Charles Kohls, James & Myrtle McWilliams, Hickory Hills East, LLC, J. F. Taylor, Inc., Frances Titus, Marlo & Ronald McGee, The Optimist Club of St. Maries, Ripple Brothers Contractors, Inc., Jahn Corporation, Loyal Order of Moose – Mechanicsville Lodge 496, George & Barbara Brstilo, SMECO, William & Kathleen Kurtz, Nancy Jensen Wiedner, John , Payne, ACE Group Foundation Inc., First Saints Community Church St. Paul’s United Methodist Women, Bill Mattingly, Myrtle & James McWilliams, Amanda & David Koenig, Optimist Club of the 7th District, John & Ann Richards, Virginia O. Woods, Blue Knights Motorcycle – Club MD IV, Sean Powell, M. Robinson, St. Mary’s Council No 1470 Knights of Columbus, Inc., Philip Holzbauer and Mattingly-Gardiner Funeral Home.

Donations are greatly appreciated and can be made to Shop With A Cop, Inc., P.O. Box 2336, Leonardtown, MD 20650 or by using the below VENMO link.

Lorraine (Bunny) Brewer, Chaptico, Maryland

The writer is the treasurer of Shop With A Cop, Inc.