Shoplifting Suspect Sought At Big Lots

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On Thursday, August 17, 2023, at approximately 9:55 AM, the subject pictured above walked out of the Big Lots on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, failing to pay for several items.

The suspect fled in a white passenger car, possibly a Hyundai, with an unknown registration. There was a white female passenger in the vehicle, wearing a turquoise bonnet or head wrap.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects and or this incident is asked to contact Dep. M. Schell #359 at Max.Schell@stmaryscountymd.gov or call 301-475-4200 ext. 8161. Case #43965-23

You can also call Crime Solvers 24/7 at 301-475-3333 or send a text to Crime Solvers at 274637.

Type “Tip239” in the message block and select SEND. After you get a response, continue your conversation.

Note: Tip239 is case sensitive and must be typed in the message block as shown.

With Crime Solvers you never have to give your name. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.