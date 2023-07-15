Shops At Waldorf Center To Host 4th Annual Youth Day Festival & Shark Tank Competition

WALDORF, Md. – For the past four years, The Shops at Waldorf Center has hosted the Youth Day Festival and Shark Tank Competition, an event that gives the community a day of fun with plenty of activities for young people and gives young innovators the opportunity to showcase their businesses.

This event will feature a Youth Entrepreneur Market, Moon Bounces, Games, Food Trucks, Face Painting, Charles County Board of Education Principal Dunk Tank, Music, and a Shark Tank “Pitch” Competition!

Young entrepreneurs that register have the option to compete in the Pitch Competition where they pitch their business to our sharks (judges). The 2023 GRAND PRIZE of $1,000 Visa Gift Cards and a FREE weekend in our Pop-Up & Grow market will go to TWO young entrepreneurs!!

This year we are excited to give young entrepreneurs an extra boost on the competition by providing a discounted opportunity to attend an Entrepreneurship Bootcamp and Pitch Practice, in advance of the competition.

With our community partners, sponsors, and local small businesses, this platform allows young people to express their creativity and share how their business positively impacts society. From edifying the entrepreneurial mindset of our scholars to helping them reach their entrepreneurial goals, we’re immensely thankful to our past, present, and future sponsors!

Date and time: Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 12 – 4pm EDT

Location: The Shops at Waldorf Center 3000 Festival Way Waldorf, MD 20601

Must be 17 and under to participate. Contact Natonya.Thomas@madisonmarquette.com with questions or concerns.