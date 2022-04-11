LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advises our commercial business community and their employees to be aware of a scam being perpetrated near closing times.

Several businesses in the community were recently victimized by a scam where callers advised the employee answering the phone that they were “federal law enforcement” requesting money.

The scam callers made varying threats of arrests and incarceration and convinced the employees to use company money to purchase gift cards and then provided them the numbers to the gift cards.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds businesses and citizens that no law enforcement agency will attempt to collect money in lieu of serving an arrest warrant and will not request payment of any kind with a gift card of any kind.

If you have been the victim of a scam and wish to file a report please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008 or online at https://www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport/