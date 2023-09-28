Sobriety Checkpoint Tonight In Charles County

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint tonight, Thursday September 28.

Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors.

The CCSO is reminding motorists to always designate a sober driver. The initiative is funded in part by the Maryland Highway Safety Office Impaired Driving Enforcement grant.