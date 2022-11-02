SOLOMONS, Md. – A Southern Maryland couple just added over half a million dollars to their bank account, thanks to winning a $580,000 Multi-Match jackpot.

The Hollywood residents claimed their prize from the Oct. 3 drawing last week. The wife recalled that she was home alone and filled with excitement after discovering they hit the game’s jackpot. Her excitement motivated her to try to share the news with her husband.

“I tried to call him at work, but he wouldn’t answer right away,” recalls the wife. “I kept calling and calling until I finally got hold of him.” The husband was happy to hear the news.

“I am glad she got a hold of me,” he said, with a laugh.

The 60-year-old St. Mary’s County woman let the terminal pick the numbers for the winning $10 ticket, which she purchased at Weis Markets #285 in Solomons. A retired school bus driver, she told Lottery officials that the couple plans to invest the money. Her husband added they also might take a vacation. “We will have to see what the future holds,” he said.

Their lucky grocery also benefits from the big win, which is the fourth Multi-Match jackpot won in 2022. The Calvert County retailer located at 13300 HG Trueman Road received a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery for selling the lucky ticket.

Multi-Match, which started in 2006, is Maryland’s in-state jackpot game with tickets sold only in Maryland. On each $2 Multi-Match ticket, players receive three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43.

The Lottery draws six numbers from one to 43 every Monday and Thursday night. To win the jackpot, players must match all six numbers on any one line.