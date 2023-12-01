Southern Maryland Holiday Craft Fairs & Market Locations

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – This holiday season, discover the perfect blend of festive cheer and community support at Southern Maryland’s craft fairs and markets. These events offer a chance to celebrate the season while supporting local businesses and artisans.

If we missed your event, we would love to share it! Please email your event information to news@thebaynet.com.

CALVERT COUNTY Spirit of Calvert Christmas on December 2 (9 am to 8 pm) and December 3 (10 am to 4 pm), located at Calvert County Fairgrounds, 140 Calvert Fair Dr, Prince Frederick, MD – Free Admission, Craft and Food Vendors, Family fun for all.

4th Annual Holiday Markets at Cardinal Creek on December 2, from 9 am to 2 pm, located at 5415 Sandy Point Rd, Prince Frederick, MD – We’ll have over 30 vendors, with a wide variety of items including: Wreaths, Bows, Swags, Ornaments, Decorations, Home Décor, Wood Works, Glass Items, Jewelry, Candles, and lots more!!

Calvert Yard Cards Kids Christmas Shopping Event on December 15 and December 16, from 3 pm to 4 pm, located at 1921 Skinners Turn Rd, Owings, MD – Looking for the perfect Christmas experience for your little ones? Check out Kids’ Christmas Shopping Event, where your kiddos can shop to their heart’s content in a secure and budget-friendly environment. With a variety of local vendors offering awesome gifts under $15, and a delightful range of items from $5 to $10, your little ones can score some great finds without breaking the bank. Plus, they’ll even get to wrap their own gifts! So, let the shopping spree begin!

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center Holiday Market on December 2, from 9 am to 2 pm, located at 13470 Dowell Rd, Solomons, MD – Outside, guests can browse a festive variety of market booths featuring gifts make with love. You will find unique jewelry, pottery, beauty products, home decor, small batch foods, and more. Everything is handmade, homemade, or homegrown with love. Inside the Arts Building, you will find live music, holiday exhibits, the Nature Nook – and more shopping in the Annmarie Gift Shop, the Holiday Gift Show, and the Ornament Show & Sale. There’ll be something for everyone on your list! Admission to the Market is FREE!

All Saints Episcopal Church Parish Hall 18th Annual Christmas Market on December 9, from 10 am to 4 pm, located at 100 Lower Marlboro Rd, Sunderland, MD – Expert craftsmen with sensational gifts for your holiday giving, homemade gourmet cocoa and Glühwein, music, home-baked goods and lunch make this Christmas Market the place to be. Visit 2 levels in Parish Hall, corner of Rts 2 & 4, Sunderland, MD. Bring your red or green boot mug from previous years to buy beverage refills. Rain, snow or shine! Free admission & parking. Proceeds benefit parish & community projects.

No Thyme to Cook Holiday Market on December 17, from 11 am to 4 pm, located at 14624 Solomons Island Rd S, Solomons, MD – Join us for our December Holiday Market. Shop from crafts made by our amazing local artisans, meet Santa, grab hot cocoa, & enjoy your favorite glass of wine, beer, or cocktail on the deck. Drinks and food will be available for purchase. Vendors: At least 25. Free Admission.

CHARLES COUNTY Town of Indian Head Annual Tree Lighting & Holiday Festival on December 2, from 5 pm to 8 pm – The event will kickoff with the Tree Lighting and the arrival of Santa Claus! Indoor Holiday Market featuring local crafters. Craft table for kids and SMORES station from by Bridge Church. Elicous food for sale from County Manners. Tasty hot apple cider from sale from Clarity Coffee.

Kris Kringle Christmas Market on December 8: 4 pm to 8 pm, December 9: 9 am to 8 pm, December 10: 10 am to 3 pm, located at Charles County Fairgrounds, 8440 Fairground Rd, La Plata, MD – Admission is $5 (Children 10 and under FREE) All proceeds benefit The Southern Maryland Food Bank, The Charles Co. Association of Emergency Medical Services & Charles Co. Volunteer Firemen’s Association and the Charles County Fair. Modeled after the famous markets in Germany, this annual event at the fairgrounds offers light displays, holiday food, handmade crafts from local artists/crafters, children activities, shopping, music, and much more. Activities will include Santa’s arrival, holiday fireworks, Christmas tree lighting, Strolling Carolers, music from local school choruses and bands, an array of sales by local non-profit groups such as the Boy Scouts, children’s activities run by the 4H club, a lighted holiday path, Christmas Village, and so much more!

Fenwick Landing Holiday Market on December 16, from 9 am to 4 pm, located at 11665 Doolittle drive Waldorf, MD – Family friendly, free admission and free photos with Santa! Great community event to get some holiday shopping done and support small business, crafters and artist.

ST. MARY’S COUNTY Leonardtown First Fridays Shop & Stroll on December 1, from 10 am to 8 pm, located at Town of Leonardtown – Join us on December First Friday for a special shopping event. Visiting Vendors, Extended Hours, Specials Throughout Town.

MWR Pax River Holiday Arts & Crafts Festival on December 2, from 10 am to 3 pm, located at NAS Patuxent River Drill Hall, 47421 Keane Rd, Patuxent River, MD – If you’re looking to add unique, handmade creations to your holiday gift list, be sure to visit MWR Community Recreation’s 45th Annual Arts & Crafts Festival! Admission is free and available to all with base access.

The Cottage Boutique Visit with The Grinchon December 17, from 1 pm to 4 pm, located at 30155 Three Notce Road, Charlotte Hall, MD – Who loves the Grinch? Visit with the GRINCH this year. He will be here Dec. 17th from 1pm – 4pm Bring the kids, do some Christmas Shopping… Take lots of pictures..

Dixon Family Farm Christmas Market on December 23, from 11 am to 4 pm, located at 27075 S Sandgates Rd, Mechanicsville, MD – Our farm store will be open, as well as local artisan vendors, photos with Santa, live music, locally crafted bourbon, spirits, wine, and beer! Warm up by the firepit, and sing some Christmas carols. Gato Taco truck will be there to serve up some amazing food!