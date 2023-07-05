Southern Maryland Summer Recipies You Have To Try, According To AI

SOUTHERN MARYLAND – Artificial intelligence is on the rise, and it seems like every day a new creative way to utilize it pops up. From writing school papers to automatically editing our pictures for us, there is no doubt that AI is constantly being manipulated in ways that make our everyday lives simpler.

As we get deeper into the summertime season, another thing on the rise is the need for new recipes. Summer means barbeques, potlucks, and so many other opportunities to impress your friends and family with a new creative or classic recipe.

In the spirit of summer and the current AI revolution, I asked an AI bot to generate the most popular Southern Maryland recipes as well as the most popular summertime recipe in each county. While some of the results were typical Southern Maryland classics, our AI bot also presented some new combinations and takes on Southern Maryland eating.

“Southern Maryland Recipies”:

1-Maryland Crab Cakes:

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crabmeat

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

1 egg, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

In a bowl, combine the mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Old Bay seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, breadcrumbs, parsley, egg, salt, and pepper.

Gently fold in the crabmeat, being careful not to break up the lumps.

Form the mixture into patties and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Heat vegetable oil in a skillet over medium heat.

Fry the crab cakes until golden brown on both sides, about 3-4 minutes per side.

Serve hot with tartar sauce or lemon wedges.

2-Stuffed Ham:

Ingredients:

1 whole fresh ham (about 12-15 pounds)

1 pound kale, washed and chopped

1 pound spinach, washed and chopped

2 cups breadcrumbs

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon ground cloves

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C).

In a large pot, bring water to a boil. Add the kale and spinach and blanch for 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

In a separate bowl, mix the breadcrumbs, brown sugar, mustard, apple cider vinegar, and ground cloves to make a stuffing mixture.

Butterfly the ham by cutting through the center, but not all the way through, so you can open it like a book.

Spread the stuffing mixture evenly over the ham.

Layer the blanched kale and spinach on top of the stuffing mixture.

Close the ham and tie it securely with cooking twine.

Place the stuffed ham on a rack in a roasting pan and bake for about 4 hours, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).

Let the ham rest for 15-20 minutes before carving.

3-Maryland Crab Soup:

Ingredients:

1 pound lump crabmeat

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 carrots, diced

2 stalks celery, diced

1 can diced tomatoes

4 cups seafood or vegetable broth

1 bay leaf

1 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

In a large pot, sauté the onion, garlic, carrots, and celery until tender.

Add the diced tomatoes, broth, bay leaf, and Old Bay seasoning to the pot.

Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Gently stir in the crabmeat and simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Remove the bay leaf and garnish with fresh parsley before serving.

Calvert:

Stuffed Rockfish (Striped Bass):

Ingredients:

1 whole rockfish (striped bass), cleaned and scaled

1 pound crabmeat

1 cup breadcrumbs

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Lemon slices for garnish

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

In a bowl, combine the crabmeat, breadcrumbs, green onions, parsley, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper.

Stuff the rockfish with the crab mixture.

Place the stuffed rockfish in a baking dish and cover with aluminum foil.

Bake for about 20-25 minutes per pound, or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.

Remove the foil and broil for an additional 2-3 minutes to brown the top.

Garnish with lemon slices before serving.

St Marys:

St. Mary’s County Stuffed Ham:

Ingredients:

1 whole fresh ham (12-15 pounds)

2 cups dry breadcrumbs

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup Dijon mustard

1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon ground cloves

1 tablespoon ground allspice

1 tablespoon ground mustard

1 tablespoon ground ginger

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 325°F (165°C).

Rinse the fresh ham under cold water and pat dry.

In a bowl, combine the dry breadcrumbs, brown sugar, ground cloves, allspice, mustard, ginger, and cinnamon to make the stuffing mixture.

Butterfly the ham by cutting through the center, but not all the way through, so you can open it like a book.

Spread the stuffing mixture evenly over the ham.

Close the ham and tie it securely with cooking twine.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the Dijon mustard and apple cider vinegar to make a glaze.

Brush the glaze over the stuffed ham.

Place the stuffed ham on a rack in a roasting pan and bake for about 20 minutes per pound, or until the internal temperature reaches 165°F (74°C).

Baste the ham with the glaze every 30 minutes during cooking.

Let the ham rest for 15-20 minutes before carving.

Charles:

Southern Maryland Stuffed Green Peppers:

Ingredients:

4 large green bell peppers

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/2 cup cooked rice

1 can diced tomatoes, drained

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/4 teaspoon dried oregano

Shredded cheddar cheese (optional)

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Cut off the tops of the green bell peppers and remove the seeds and membranes.

In a skillet, brown the ground beef, onion, and celery until the meat is cooked through and the vegetables are tender.

Drain any excess fat from the skillet.

Stir in the cooked rice, diced tomatoes, Worcestershire sauce, salt, black pepper, dried thyme, and dried oregano.

Spoon the meat mixture into the hollowed-out green bell peppers.

Place the stuffed peppers in a baking dish.

Cover the dish with foil and bake for about 45 minutes, or until the peppers are tender.

If desired, remove the foil, sprinkle shredded cheddar cheese over the tops of the peppers, and return to the oven for an additional 5 minutes to melt the cheese.

Serve the Southern Maryland Stuffed Green Peppers hot.

Anne Arundel:

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms:

Ingredients:

24 large mushrooms, stems removed

1 pound lump crabmeat

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons chopped green onions

1 clove garlic, minced

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F (190°C).

Place the mushroom caps on a baking sheet.

In a bowl, combine the lump crabmeat, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, parsley, green onions, garlic, Old Bay seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Fill each mushroom cap with the crab mixture.

Bake for about 15-20 minutes, or until the mushrooms are tender and the filling is golden brown.

Serve the crab stuffed mushrooms hot as an appetizer or side dish.

Prince Georges:

Vegetable Jollof Rice:

Ingredients:

2 cups long-grain rice

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 carrot, diced

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 cup vegetable broth

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 teaspoon curry powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional for spice)

Salt and pepper to taste

Vegetable oil for sautéing

Instructions:

Rinse the rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Drain and set aside.

Heat vegetable oil in a large pot over medium heat.

Sauté the diced onion, minced garlic, bell pepper, and carrot until the vegetables are tender.

Add the diced tomatoes, vegetable broth, tomato paste, curry powder, paprika, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt, and pepper to the pot. Stir well to combine.

Bring the mixture to a simmer, then add the rinsed rice.

Stir the rice to coat it with the tomato mixture.

Cover the pot and cook on low heat for about 20-25 minutes, or until the rice is cooked and the liquid is absorbed.

Fluff the rice with a fork before serving.

Serve the vegetable jollof rice as a flavorful side dish.

Now for your next family barbeque not only can you bring a new delicious dish, but when your great aunt asks where on earth you found the recipe you can tell her “Oh, well AI wrote it up for me!”

