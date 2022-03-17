St. Clement’s Island Museum To Host First Landing Wine & Arts Festival With Local Wineries

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., St. Clement’s Island Museum will host all three St. Mary’s County wineries and local crafters once again and artisans for the 2nd Annual First Landing Wine & Arts Festival.

After holding a successful first event in 2021, visitors are again invited to a full day of fun on the waterfront lawn of the museum. Guests can enjoy food from food trucks and purchase locally grown and produced wine by the glass or bottle from Port of Leonardtown Winery, Generations Vineyard and Xella Winery & Vineyard. There will also be crafted items, art, family and children’s activities and more on the scenic shores of the Potomac River.

Learn the story of the first landing and the beginnings of Maryland in the museum or take a water taxi boat ride over to the St. Clement’s Island State Park and explore the site where the original “First Landing” took place in 1634.

The idea to hold this fun event came out of the collaboration of the museums with the St. Mary’s County wineries and Visit St. Mary’s MD tourism for Maryland Wine Month in March. “We felt that since we had an amazing first year in 2021, we wanted to continue holding this fun event. This year, we’re excited the wineries will be able to offer wine by the glass or bottle,” said Karen Stone, Manager for the St. Mary’s County Museum Division. “Hosting the First Landing Wine Trail wineries and St. Mary’s County artisans, at the location of the original “First Landing” in 1634, just makes sense.”

Event admission is free for all guests. There will be various costs for wine, food, museum admission, water taxi rides, or any vendor or wine bottle purchases. A raffle is also being held for a chance to win local artist Nicole Stewart’s original artwork, “Water Taxi” with tickets available now until the end of the event, April 9, when the winner will be drawn.