St. Mary’s County Government Officials Head To MACo Summer Conference

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and leaders from across St. Mary’s County Government will be attending the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) summer conference in Ocean City, MD, from August 16-19, 2023.

Over 3,000+ county and state government representatives and commercial companies from across Maryland will converge at the 2023 MACo summer conference (MACoCon). This year’s theme, “Where the Rubber Meets the Road,” promises to focus on how leaders deliver for Maryland’s counties. Participants look forward to a dynamic and enriching experience, discovering best practices, innovative county solutions, and potential partnerships. Engaging in a diverse program of events, attendees can partake in three enlightening general sessions, delve into more than 50 educational sessions, explore a vast 300-booth tradeshow, and discover cutting-edge solutions at the 60-booth technology expo. The conference also offers numerous networking events, fostering invaluable connections within Maryland’s governmental and business communities.

“The MACo conference offers the opportunity to learn about important legislative changes and other key issues facing local governments, such as workforce retention, affordable housing, cyber security, and more,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy, who also serves on MACo’s Board of Directors and Legislative Committee.

About the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo): MACo is a non-profit and non-partisan organization that serves Maryland county governments by articulating their needs and ideas to the Maryland General Assembly. The Association’s membership comprises county elected officials and representatives from Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore City. More at: mdcounties.org.

Note to Members of the Press: You are invited to attend the conference as complimentary guests and may register through MACo’s website: mdcounties.org/SC23OnlineRegistration