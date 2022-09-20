CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured and the drivers of the affiliated vehicles in a serial-theft investigation.

2005 Buick LeCrosse with Maryland tags

On Monday, July 4, 2022, and Saturday, July 9, 2022, the suspect loaded up carts with merchandise and fled the California Target store without paying for them.

On both occasions, the suspect had others pick him up in the vehicles pictured. On Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 7 pm, the suspect once again entered the Target store and loaded up a cart with items and was headed for the exit when he abandoned the cart and fled the store.

2009 Toyota Camry CE with Maryland tags

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects or these incidents is asked to call Deputy James Morgan at 301-475-4200, ext. 78170 or email james.morgan@stmaryscountymd.gov. Case numbers 33937-22, 35482-22 and 38600-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.