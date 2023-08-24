ON-VIEW ARRESTS:

8/13/2023 Maurice Stoney, 56 of Great Mills arrested by Dep. Munn for Escape – 2nd Degree

8/14/2023 Dejuan Antwan Stafford, 37 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. Senatore for CDS: Possess – Not Cannabis x3, CDS Possess Paraphernalia, and Resist / Interfere with Arrest.

8/12/2023 Cesar Augusto Gonzalez-Lopez, 33 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. Salas for Obstructing & Hindering, Disorderly Conduct, Fail to obey renble/lawful order, Resist/interfere with arrest, and Mal Dest Prop / value – $1,000.

8/19/2023 Jeffrey Scott Perry, 42 of Woodbridge, VA arrested by Dep. Salas for Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Sell / Possess Stolen Manf No.

8/18/2023 William Andrea Thomas, Jr., 25 Park Hall arrested by Dep. Stillwell for Obstructing and Hindering.

WARRANTS SERVED:

8/11/2023 Jeremiah Lee Logan, 42 of Lexington Park arrested by Dep. Allebach for Mal Dest Prop <$1,000 Burg 4th Degree, Trespass Private Prop, False Statement to Officer, Burglary 3rd Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, and Disorderly Conduct.

8/13/2023 Maurice Stoney, 56 of Great Mills arrested by Dep. Munn for Escape 2nd Degree – Cond of Release.

CRIMINAL SUMMONS SERVED:

8/10/2023 Rachel Michelle Hancock, 34 Leonardtown served by Dfc. Edelen for Animal Cruelty, Restrain Dog Unsafe, Restrain Dog Limit Movement, Animal Cruelty Fail Provide, and Restrain Dog Shelter

8/20/2023 Sidney Hilton Thompson, Jr. 29 with no fixed address served by Dfc. Wilhelmi CDS Possess – Not Cannabis – x2, and CDS Possess – Paraphernalia x2