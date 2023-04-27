AVENUE, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is currently investigating a large house fire that occurred yesterday afternoon. The fire took place at a 2-story single-family dwelling on the 37500 block of River Springs Road in Avenue.

On April 26th, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. the fire was discovered by the homeowner. According to the report, the fire originated from the interior of the house. A total of 50 firefighters responded to the scene and had the fire under control in approximately 45 minutes.

The estimated loss is $150,000 for the structure and $100,000 for the contents. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com