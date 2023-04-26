AVENUE, Md. – On April 26, at approximately 1:53 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 37500 block of River Springs Road for a structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene and found a two-story home with attached garage showing smoke and fire. Firefighters quickly got to work extinguishing the fire.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to the scene to continue investigating the incident.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, and an investigation is ongoing. No injuries have been reported at this time.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department

