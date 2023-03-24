St. Mary's Little League Receives Overwhelming Help From Community Volunteers

Credit – St. Mary’s Little League – MD

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s Little League expressed their overwhelming gratitude for the generous help extended by the community volunteers who showed up last week at Dean Field and Wildewood Field.

They worked together to build new benches, clean and pressure wash dugouts, remove debris and leaves, paint dugouts, stain benches, dig post holes, and install new fencing and infield mix, among other things.

The event was a testament to the community’s willingness to help friends in need.

The St. Mary’s Little League thanks the volunteers and businesses who donated their time and resources over the last few weeks to prepare the two fields for the youth.

The following businesses were recognized for their contributions:

