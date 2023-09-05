State Fire Marshal Continues To Investigate Mechanicsville House Fire

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a house fire on the 41200 block of New Market Turner Road. The fire broke out at a single family residence at approximately 9:08 p.m. on September 3, 2023.

Upon arrival, firefighters were alerted to a possible person trapped inside the one-story home. Crews from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department discovered smoke coming from the kitchen and quickly began extinguishing the flames. During a primary search, crews found an additional fire in a bedroom and extinguished the flames. Fortunately, a secondary search revealed no occupants inside the house.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, but the structure and contents sustained a combined estimated loss of $30,000. The occupants are being assisted by family and friends. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The smoke alarm was present but not connected at the time of the fire. A total of 40 firefighters were present on the scene and had the fire under control in 20 minutes.

The preliminary cause of the fire is under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6831.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com