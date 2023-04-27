State Fire Marshal Investigating Vehicle Fire In Nanjemoy

NANJEMOY, Md. – The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting an investigation into a vehicle fire that occurred on April 26, 2023 at approximately 4:35 a.m. The incident took place in the 8800 block of Bowie Road.

According to the report, the fire involved a 2010 Ford Fusion and was discovered by a passer-by. The estimated loss to the structure was $6,000.00, however, there were no injuries reported. The fire was brought under control within five minutes.

The preliminary cause of the fire has been determined to be incendiary, with the area of origin being the interior of the vehicle. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information from the public and anyone with information is urged to contact the Southern Regional Office at 443-550-6833.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

