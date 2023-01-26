UPDATE – Thank you to everyone. He has been LOCATED SAFE!

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Maryland State Troopers are currently searching the area of McIntosh Court and McIntosh Road, Hollywood, MD for a missing 12-year-old male.

Hunter Selby (W/M) was last seen today, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at approximately 2:15 pm in the area of McIntosh Court and McIntosh Road, Hollywood, MD.

If you see him or have any additional information, immediately contact the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack Duty Officer at 301-475-8955 or 911.