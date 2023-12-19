screen-captured from the ceremony recording

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling was honored to be the guest speaker and movant to admit the November 2023 nominees to the Maryland Bar before the Supreme Court of Maryland in Annapolis, Maryland.

Sterling was the speaker for the 9:30 a.m. session and presented approximately 50 candidates to the Court for admission to the Bar of Maryland. In her remarks, State’s Attorney Sterling stated, “This July, only 59% of exam-takers passed, making the Maryland Bar Exam the eighth most difficult bar exam in the country.”

She continued, “Your high school, college, law school graduations, and now the final test: passed, completed. You did it. Finality, at last. But are each of these milestones achieved, a conclusion reached? Or are they simply a gateway to new beginnings? The opportunity to start a new journey? …Whether transactional, litigation, or something completely different, today marks day number one to your legal career.”

Sterling reflected on her career as an attorney and long-time prosecutor and briefly touched on her roles in other offices prior to becoming the elected State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. She reminded the candidates: “My day number one, like yours, started here.”

At the heart of Sterling’s statement was to “[s]urround yourself with a strong team—with those who are smarter than you—those who may challenge you and your beliefs—those who help you to look at things from another perspective.” In that same spirit, she delivered advice and words of wisdom addressed to the nominees from her own team of Assistant State’s Attorneys.

The entirety of the Maryland Bar Admission Ceremonies can be viewed at https://courts.state.md.us/coappeals/webcasts/baradmissionwebcast. Congratulations to the 2023 Bar Admittees!