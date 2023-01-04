Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. – On January 3 during a lunch period, administrators at Dr. Samuel A. Mudd Elementary School were notified of what appeared to be a bullet lodged into a cafeteria lunch table.

The School Resource Officer was notified and responded, and confirmed that it was a bullet. Upon further investigation, a small hole was found in the cafeteria ceiling.

It appears the bullet may have been fired into the air from a location off of the school grounds before it penetrated the roof and came to rest in the table.

Investigators were unable to locate any witnesses at the school who saw or heard the bullet enter the building and believe it likely occurred while the school was closed.

The shooter has not yet been identified. The bullet was collected and submitted for examination.

School Resource Officer Corporal Stefan Hillman is investigating. Anyone with information should contact Cpl. Hillman at HillmanS@ccso.us or 301-609-3282 ext. 0607.

