Suitland High School On Lockdown After 9th Grader Shot During Altercation

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – On December 8, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a shooting at Suitland High School at 5200 Silver Hill Road.

A Suitland High School student was shot during a physical altercation outside the school. The incident was witnessed by a group of students who ran from the area.

The assigned school resource officers were onsite and rendered emergency care to the victim, a ninth-grade student who was hospitalized.

This was an isolated incident. There is no threat to the community. For the safety of all students and staff, the school remains on lockdown. Updates will be provided as available.

Information about the suspect has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information to share should contact 1-866-411-TIPS or a trusted adult. We will provide additional updates as available.

