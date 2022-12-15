DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. – The Prince George’s County Police Department charged a 16-year-old student in connection with a non-fatal shooting outside of Suitland High School last Thursday. The suspect turned himself in on Tuesday. He is charged as an adult. The 14-year-old victim remains hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, a group of students got into an argument that turned into a physical fight outside of the school building. The preliminary investigation revealed the 16-year-old suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, striking the victim. The assigned School Resource Officers heard the gunshots and immediately responded to the scene near the football field.

The officers provided medical care to the victim who was transported to a hospital.

The suspect is charged with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, gun offenses and additional charges. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

On the day of the shooting, the PGPD took a 14-year-old male student into custody. After additional investigation, he was released once it was determined he was not involved in the shooting.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation. This remains an open investigation.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-5230. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 22-0059893.