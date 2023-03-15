Sunny Squirrel Appointed Official St. Mary's County Recreation & Parks Mascot

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce the appointment of Sunny Squirrel as the Official Mascot for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks.

“I’m totally nuts about our awesome Recreation & Parks programs in St. Mary’s County,” exclaimed Sunny. “Sports, camps, parks, beaches, museums – we’ve got it all!”

Sunny will be making appearances at community events to promote Recreation & Parks programs. Residents are encouraged to take photos with Sunny at these events, and to tag the Department of Recreation & Parks on related social media posts with the hashtags #SunnySighting and #SquirrelSelfie.

Don’t miss your next chance to meet Sunny at the St. Mary’s County Cherry Blossom Festival, being held on March 18, 2023, from noon – 4 p.m. at Lexington Manor Passive Park, located at 21675 South Coral Drive in Lexington Park. Free event parking is available at Lancaster Park, located at 21550 Willows Drive in Lexington Park. Additional/overflow parking will be available at the Frank Knox Development Center located at 21748 Three Notch Rd in Lexington Park with an STS express shuttle to the event ($1 per rider).

“We hope that Sunny’s abounding energy and program knowledge will get the community as excited about Recreation & Parks as we are,” said Arthur Shepherd, Recreation & Parks Director. “Join us at the Cherry Blossom Festival this weekend to meet Sunny and to enjoy a full day of fun for the entire family!”

For more information on St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate. Connect with us on social media at facebook.com/stmarysmdrecreation and twitter.com/stmarysrecparks.