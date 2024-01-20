LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On January 27, 2024, team Fly4aCure will host Rhythm 2024 at Leonardtown High School from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. The performing arts showcase will help raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), an organization that helps spread awareness for blood cancer patients.

“Join us for an evening of fun, dances, singing, and music by our local talented youth as we raise funds and awareness for blood cancer patients,” stated Mahi Shah, Lilly Belle McDowell, and Deeya Shah, Co-Candidates of TeamFly4aCure.

Team Fly4aCure is composed of 14 students from Leonardtown High School, with one student from Southern Middle School.

Student Visionaries of the Year (SVOY) is a seven-week fundraising campaign, beginning January 6, 2024, benefiting The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. SVOY candidates are high school students enthusiastic about volunteerism, philanthropy, community outreach, and leadership. These tenacious young changemakers fundraise for LLS in honor of blood cancer patients and survivors. SVOY titles are awarded to the candidate teams who raise the most funds in their community during the 7-week competition.

According to Team Fly4aCure’s website, LLS is the largest voluntary health organization dedicated to funding research, finding cures, and ensuring access to treatments for all blood cancer patients. The mission of LLS is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families.

“The Multicultural Program will commence at 5:30 PM Sharp. You will have the opportunity to bid on some amazing Silent Auction Items from 4:30-5:30 PM. However, the cornerstone of our day will be the breathtaking performances by our local high school youth. We have secured acts from our highly talented local youth. It will be a night to remember,” stated Team Fly4aCure.

To buy tickets to this very special event, click here. You can also send donations to Team Fly4aCure by clicking here.

To learn more about Team Fly4aCure, click here. To learn more about the Student Visionaries of the Year program, click here.

