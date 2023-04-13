Suspects Identity Sought In Repeated Vandalism At Elementary School In Annapolis

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell today asked for the public’s help in identifying the person who has repeatedly vandalized Tyler Heights Elementary School with paint over the last several months.

The most recent incident occurred last night, with the suspect painting messages on the walkway leading to the school’s main entrance and smearing paint on the school’s doors and on the intercom used to facilitate the entry of visitors to the school. While school system officials are still compiling damage estimates, the cost of replacing equipment and labor to remove the graffiti to date has reached more than $10,000.

“We have been working closely with our partners at the Annapolis Police Department on this matter and they have been doing a great job. We simply now need the eyes and ears of the community to help solve this issue,” Dr. Bedell said. “Someone knows who is defacing this beautiful school facility and we want to identify that person as quickly as possible. I am asking all of our families and those who live near the school to look at the images we have released and help us in this endeavor.”

In each of the incidents, the suspect has arrived and departed on foot. The incidents have all occurred at night at no point has the suspect gained entrance to the building or compromised the school’s security system. The suspect also has not interacted with students or staff during the incidents.

Anyone with information should call the Annapolis Police Department at 410-260-3439 or the school at 443-482-9610.