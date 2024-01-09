The Battle Against Spotted Lanternflies Continues: How To Prevent The Spread

Spotted Lanternfly (Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation)

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. – Spotted Lanternflies (Lycorma delicatula) are a species native to China and were first detected in the United States back in 2014 when they were spotted in Pennsylvania. These insects have been a serious threat to native crops and trees in many areas across the U.S.

“Spotted lanternfly feeds on a wide range of fruit, ornamental and woody trees, with tree-of-heaven being one of the preferred hosts. Spotted lanternflies are invasive and can be spread long distances by people who move infested material or items containing egg masses,” according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). “Juvenile spotted lanternflies, known as nymphs, and adults prefer to feed on the invasive tree of heaven (Ailanthus altissima) but also feed on a wide range of crops and plants, including grapes, apples, hops, walnuts, and hardwood trees.”

Back in August of 2023, Calvert County Parks & Recreation confirmed that Spotted Lanternflies have made their way to the Southern Maryland region. Since then, the department has been trying to educate locals on how to spot one of these insects, and how to also prevent them from spreading even more.

“As winter approaches, we face a crucial time in our battle against the spotted lanternfly. These invasive insects threaten our trees, crops, and even our local vineyards. Let’s stand united and take action by keeping an eye out for egg masses,” the department stated in a social media post bringing awareness to the situation.

According to the post and the USDA, the key to preventing the spread of the Spotted Lanternfly is to destroy their egg masses. Each egg mass contains anywhere between 30-50 eggs each. Eggs usually hatch sometime in mid-May.

Egg Mass (Credit: Calvert County Parks and Recreation)

The USDA recommends that you check outdoor items for spotted lanternfly egg masses, including those items you may bring indoors. Scrape any egg masses into a plastic zippered bag filled with hand sanitizer, then zip the bag shut and dispose of it properly. Inspect your trees and plants for signs of this pest, particularly at dusk and at night when the insects tend to gather in large groups on the trunks or stems of plants. Inspect trees (in particular, the tree of heaven), bricks, stone, and other smooth surfaces for egg masses.

Calvert County Parks & Rec advises that if you happen to come upon an egg mass or a very cold adult insect send a picture and location information before taking any action. Send all information to DontBug.MD@maryland.gov. This helps the Maryland Department of Agriculture understand the extent of the spread.

Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com