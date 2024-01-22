The BayNet Exclusive: St. Mary's Own Star Stylist Shines In 'The Color Purple'

Credit: Renea Dyson

ST. MARY’S COUNTY, Md. – In the world of hairstyling, where creativity meets skill, Renea Dyson stands out. From the streets of Lexington Park to the bustling sets of Oprah Winfrey’s 2023 production of “The Color Purple,” Dyson’s career is a testament to the power of following one’s dreams, no matter the obstacles.

Humble Beginnings and Enduring Inspirations Renea Dyson’s career in hairstyling began in her hometowns of Valley Lee and Lexington Park, MD, where her passion was sparked at a young age. Despite the discontinuation of the local cosmetology program, Dyson’s determination led her to a career in D.C. and eventually back to St. Mary’s County to study at Blades School of Cosmetology. Her career was profoundly influenced by two local hairstylists, Jeanette Thompson and Clara Holt, whose mix of warm hospitality and stylish flair not only shaped her skills but also inspired her enduring love for hairstyling.

From Local Salon Owner to the Silver Screen In 1997, Dyson took a leap of faith, opening Nubiance Hair Studio on Great Mills Rd. This bold move marked her start in the beauty industry. Her second venture, Serenity Hair Spa in Hollywood, MD, further established her reputation. But as her career evolved, Dyson found her calling elsewhere.

Dyson began to explore opportunities beyond the confines of her salons in Maryland. Her research into print ad jobs led her to a class in New York City. It was here that fate intervened. A conversation with the instructor opened the door to an opportunity that would change her life. The instructor, knowing an Emmy-nominated makeup artist in Baltimore, connected Renea with them, who in turn introduced her to hair teams in Atlanta. With the film industry in Maryland slowing down, this connection was the breakthrough Renea needed, leading her to close her salons in 2015 to focus entirely on production hairstyling for TV and film.

The Magic of Movie Making: A Journey Marked by Acclaim Renea Dyson’s foray into the film industry has been a remarkable journey, punctuated by significant achievements and recognition. Beginning her film and television career with the 2016 production of “Really Love,” she has since contributed to fourteen film productions and a television series, notably “We Own the City” and “House of Cards”—both celebrated for their regional focus and local Maryland flavor. This path of creative exploration and dedication led her to the esteemed project, “The Color Purple,” where she collaborated with a team of seasoned professionals.

Alongside the thrill of working on diverse movie sets, from the sandy beaches of Savannah to the picturesque waterfalls of South Georgia, Dyson’s career has been marked by notable accolades. Her work was considered for an Emmy for “Women in the Movement” in 2022, showcasing her exceptional talent and contribution to the industry. Furthermore, Renea and the rest of the hair team from the “Color Purple” were nominated for a Critics Choice Award, the Hair and Makeup Guild Award, and the Black Reel Award, the latter of which they won. She was also the proud recipient of the NAACP Achievement Award in 2023, a testament to her skill, innovation, and impact in the realm of hairstyling. These honors not only highlight her technical prowess but also affirm her creative influence and the depth of her dedication to the art of hairstyling in film and television.

Life on Set For Dyson, every day on set is about focus and professionalism. The familial atmosphere among the cast and crew of “The Color Purple,” coupled with working towards a common goal, made the experience enriching. Meeting Oprah, a highlight for Dyson, underscored the project’s significance and the collective enthusiasm for the film.

A Stylist’s Dream: On the Set with Oprah Between the enchanting experiences of movie-making and confronting the challenges of the pandemic, Renea Dyson encountered a career-defining moment – working with the esteemed Oprah Winfrey on the set of “The Color Purple”. On set, Oprah’s presence was a beacon of energy and passion, captivating and motivating the crew with her charismatic influence.

Meeting Oprah, an icon in both the media and entertainment industries, was a moment of both honor and inspiration for Renea. Her involvement in such a high-profile project was a testament to Renea’s skill and dedication to her craft.

This opportunity was not only a remarkable professional experience for Renea but also a symbol of her successful transition from local hairstyling in St. Mary’s County to the prestigious arena of Hollywood filmmaking. Working alongside Oprah underscored the significance of Renea’s journey and the achievements she had garnered through her hard work and talent.

Lasting Impressions and Future Aspirations Reflecting on her journey, Dyson feels blessed to do what she loves. Her philosophy, “Let your work speak for you,” resonates through her impressive body of work. Looking ahead, Dyson aims to lead, create, and mentor, sharing her wealth of experience with the next generation of stylists. Committed to this goal, she has returned home to St. Mary’s County to speak with students at Great Mills High School, where she aims to share her experiences and inspire young minds to pursue their passions and dreams in hairstyling and beyond.

Continuing the Journey Dyson is not one to rest on her laurels. Already preparing for her next project in Atlanta, her story is an ongoing saga of inspiration, proving that with determination and talent, anything is possible.

Renea Dyson’s latest work can be admired in “The Color Purple,” which is currently in theaters now.