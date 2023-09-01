CALIFORNIA, Md. – Welcome to The BayNet’s weekly news recap for Southern Maryland! We keep you informed of the latest and most important news from the region. Check out the top stories we covered this week:
- 26-Year-Old Bowie Woman Killed In Crash Involving Dump Truck
- Waldorf Teen Stabbed To Death During Fight Over Sweet And Sour Sauce
- Student Struck By Bus At Lackey High School; Flown To Children’s Center
- Two Suspects Involved In Theft Scheme At Big Lots In Lexington Park
- Lexington Park Townhomes Overflowing In Trash
- Calvert Marine Museum To Host 45th Annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day
