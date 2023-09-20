This Is A Drill! Testing Of Early Warning Siren At CSM's La Plata Campus Will Occur Tomorrow

LA PLATA, Md. – The outdoor warning siren at the College of Southern Maryland’s La Plata Campus will be tested on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023 beginning at 7:30 a.m. The test may consist of both siren alerts and audible notifications.

This maintenance test will be conducted in conjunction with the Charles County Government 911 Communications Center, which controls and operates the outdoor warning sirens in the Town of La Plata.

Emergency management officials remind us that in the event of a real weather emergency, we should stay tuned to local radio stations for more information, have emergency supplies on hand – including a radio which can be operated during a power outage – and know where the safe haven is in your home. Charles County residents are also encouraged to sign up for the Citizen Notification System (CNS), the county’s free emergency notification system, at www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/CNS to receive weather, traffic, and road closure notices by text message, email, or phone.