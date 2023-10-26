Two Airlifted After Serious Collision Involving Motorcycle In Lexington Park 

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 26, 2023 at approximately 3:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Three Notch Road in the area of Evergreen Park Road.
Upon arrival, crews discovered two individuals who were riding a motorcycle lying in the roadway with severe injuries, as well as a passenger vehicle involved in the incident.
A MEDEVAC was requested for both patients. Firefighters established a landing zone at Spring Ridge Middle School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7. Both patients were airlifted to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for care.
The driver reportedly at fault in the collision did not sustain any injuries.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
We will continue to provide updates as they become available.
Contact our news desk at news@thebaynet.com
Hmph! The driver reportedly at fault in the collision did not sustain any injures. Four wheelers need to pay full time and attention to driving. That means put the phone down and obey ALL traffic laws.
The cops claimed they only caught a few people using their phones while driving when they did their little operation a month ago. I call BS. I Guarantee you that you could easily catch 3 to 6 times more people on their phones in one week, driving up and down 235 from Gate 3 to RT4 all day, than they did in their 3 or 4 week operation. START PUNISHING THOSE THAT USE THEIR PHONES WHILE THEY DRIVE!
Your INSTAGOOGLETWEETFACE is not as important as other’s lives and safety.
Leave a comment