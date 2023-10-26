Two Airlifted After Serious Collision Involving Motorcycle In Lexington Park 

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 26, 2023 at approximately 3:22 p.m., emergency personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on Three Notch Road in the area of Evergreen Park Road.

Upon arrival, crews discovered two individuals who were riding a motorcycle lying in the roadway with severe injuries, as well as a passenger vehicle involved in the incident.

A MEDEVAC was requested for both patients. Firefighters established a landing zone at Spring Ridge Middle School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7. Both patients were airlifted to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for care.

The driver reportedly at fault in the collision did not sustain any injuries.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

