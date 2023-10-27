HELEN, Md. – On October 26, 2023 around 9:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Chaptico Road in the area of Hills Road.

Crews arrived and found two vehicles involved in a head-on collision with multiple occupants injured and one trapped. Firefighters quickly extricated the trapped patient.

EMS evaluated two patients on the scene and requested MEDEVAC transport for both patients.

Firefighters established a landing zone at the Margret Brent Middle School for Maryland State Police Aviation Command, Trooper 7.

Both patients were airlifted to UM Capitol Region Trauma Center for care.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

