Anthony Kavon Brown

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On September 12 at 10:58 a.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit attempted to arrest Anthony Kavon Brown, 23, of Waldorf, who was at a business in St. Mary’s County.

Brown was the subject of four active warrants charging him with violation of a protective order, failure to appear in court for second-degree assault, violation of probation from an armed robbery and assault, and violation of probation related to illegal possession of a firearm.

Brown, who has been wanted since June 2, was the subject of a press release seeking the public’s help locating him, which was sent August 31. Brown resisted arrest and continued to struggle with officers until he was taken into custody.

Brown was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital with minor injuries before being released into the custody of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. The two CCSO officers were transported to a hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the apprehension.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is aware of a video circulating on social media related to the arrest of Brown and, in accordance with Agency policy, the CCSO will review the case, as is done in all instances where force is used.

Following court action in St. Mary’s County, Brown will subsequently be returned to Charles County where he will be served the warrants.