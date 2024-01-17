WELCOME, Md. — During the freezing temperatures, a rollover collision resulted in a swift rescue of two young girls on Durham Church Road near Port Tobacco Road yesterday evening, just after 5:00 p.m. on January 16, 2024.

Emergency personnel quickly responded to the scene upon receiving the alert, where they discovered a single vehicle on its side in a ditch, partially submerged in water. Trapped inside were two girls, aged 17 and 12.

Firefighters were able to stabilize the vehicle and remove the windshield to free them.

Both occupants were evaluated by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at the scene and declined transport. Their mother arrived shortly after and took them to a local hospital for further care.

With temperatures dropping, local officials are urging residents to be cautious on the roads over the next few days. Any thawing that may have occurred during the day is likely to refreeze overnight, creating hazardous driving conditions.

All photos courtesy of the Tenth District Volunteer Fire Department.

