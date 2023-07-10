Jared Michael Lemon

OWINGS, Md. – Maryland State Police computer crimes investigators have charged a Calvert County man with the possession of child pornography.

The suspect is identified as Jared Michael Lemon, 42, of Owings, Maryland. He is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography. He was arrested by Maryland State Police shortly before 5 a.m. this morning without incident and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond. During the course of the investigation, it was determined he is employed as an officer with the U.S. Capitol Police Department.

The investigation began in December 2022 when troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack initiated an investigation into the possession of child pornography. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force also received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online user, later identified as Lemon, had uploaded suspected child pornography. Members of the Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit, with assistance from troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack and Homeland Security Investigations served a search warrant of Lemon’s residence in December 2022. Investigators subsequently seized electronic devices for forensic analysis. The analysis revealed evidence of possession of child pornography.

The Maryland State Police Computer Crimes Unit coordinates the Maryland Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. This is a combined law enforcement effort involving police departments across Maryland that is made possible in part due to grant funds provided by the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services and by a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Task Force investigators focus on identifying those involved in child pornography via the Internet and other related crimes that victimize children.

The investigation continues.