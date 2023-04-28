Vacant Waldorf Townhouse Fire Under Investigation

WALDORF, Md. – On April 25, 2023 at approximately 3:40 p.m., the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal began investigating a structure fire that took place at a townhouse owned by Spark Living Waldorf in the 2750 block of Hadley Drive.

The maintenance worker discovered the fire, which originated in the living room. The smoke alarm was present.

A total of 40 firefighters quickly responded and were able to control the fire within five minutes. No injuries were reported, but the estimated loss of the structure is around $5,000.

The preliminary cause of the fire is believed to be incendiary, and the townhouse was vacant at the time of the incident. The Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, is requesting anyone with any information related to this event to contact them at 443-550-6833.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

