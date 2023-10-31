Veterans Day Deals & Freebies

Photo by Tamanna Rumee on Unsplash

MARYLAND – Maryland-Military.com has compiled a list of deals for veterans to enjoy on November 11th!

Chili’s is giving veterans and active-duty service members a free meal from a select menu with proof of service.

Bonefish Grill is giving a complimentary order of Bang Bang Shrimp and a soft drink with a valid military ID.

Target is offering a 10% military discount that is happening now through November 11th to active-duty military personnel, veterans, and their families.

News.va.gov has an even bigger list that includes locations like Applebees, Dunkin’ Donuts, Bob Evans, IHOP, Mission BBQ, MOD Pizza, Olive Garden, On The Border, Red Lobster, Smoothie King, Starbucks, and Subway. They also list retailers who are offering discounts.

See the complete list here.

