Veterans Day Fun At The Elks Club's 2nd Annual Gun Bash

Credit: Calvert Elks Lodge 2620 via Facebook

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On Veterans Day, Saturday, November 11th, The Elks Club held their 2nd annual Gun Bash. The turnout was astonishing. The event was held from 1:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. at Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 where folks could win a plethora of prizes between guns, cash, and a 50/50 raffle!

Attendees enjoyed an open bar, dancing, and an all-around mixer. The event was an absolute hit!

Men and women dedicate their lives to serving this country, and we should honor them in any way that we can.

I grew up with family in the military, friends in the military, and significant others in the military myself. What war does to someone is an atrocity. However, war is inevitable. The people who choose this vocation are brave, courageous, and honorable.

If you would like to join the Elks Club or support the Wounded Warrior Project, please scroll down below and click the following links.

To find out more about The Calvert County Elks Lodge, click here: https://www.calvertelks.com/

To get more information about how to help a Veteran, click here: https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/

