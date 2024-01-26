WALDORF, Md. – A shooting occurred in the parking lot at St. Charles Towne Center on Mall Circle this evening, January 25, 2024. Police, fire, and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene around 8:00 p.m.

Upon arrival, police located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS initially requested a MEDEVAC for the victim. However, it was unavailable due to weather conditions. Consequently, the victim was transported by ambulance to a nearby trauma center.

A preliminary investigation showed an adult woman was shot in the forearm during an attempted robbery. The suspect fled in a vehicle. No further description was provided.

Updates on this developing situation will continue to be provided as more information becomes available.

