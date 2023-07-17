BALTIMORE – The Independent Investigations Division of the Office of the Attorney General today released dashboard camera footage from the fatal vehicle pursuit involving the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on June 29, 2023, in Waldorf.

On June 29, 2023, at approximately 2:00 p.m., officers with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 11900 block of Acton Lane in Waldorf for reports of a woman being assaulted by a man in a parking lot and a possible carjacking. The first arriving officer spotted the woman down on the ground and her car being driven out of the parking lot. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Dejuan Mitchell of Waldorf, failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit for several minutes. As the incident was unfolding, officers confirmed the carjacking, and that Mitchell was not known to the woman. While fleeing south on Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Mitchell lost control of the car, struck a grass median, crossed into the northbound lanes of Mattawoman-Beantown Road and collided with a dump truck. Mitchell was pronounced dead on scene. The dump truck driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The woman who was assaulted was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

The Independent Investigations Division, with the assistance of the Maryland State Police Crash Team, continues to investigate the circumstances of the fatal pursuit. To read the original news release, click here.