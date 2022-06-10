VIDEO: Sheriff Seeks Identity For Vandalism Suspects In Leonardtown

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two people pictured by home surveillance in a vandalism investigation.

On Sunday, May 29, 2022 at 12:30 am, two suspects walked up to the porch of a home at the 22900 block of Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

As the suspects knocked forcefully at the home’s door, the storm door’s glass broke and the two suspects ran away.

Anyone with information about the identity of these suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Benjamin Luffey at 301-475-4200, ext. 72335 or email benjamin.luffey@stmarysmd.com. Case # 27152-22

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

