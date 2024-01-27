VOTE: Who Will Win The Ravens vs Chiefs Game?

BALTIMORE – Who will represent the AFC in this year’s big game in Las Vegas? Will it be the Baltimore Ravens or the Kansas City Chiefs?

The Baltimore Ravens have had a stellar year with an overall record of 14-4. They finished 1st in the AFC North and finished number 1 on this year’s NFL Power Rankings.

The Kansas City Chiefs finished the season 13-6. They finished 1st in the AFC West and finished number 4 on this year’s power rankings.

This is the Chiefs’ sixth consecutive year in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens haven’t played the Chiefs this season and haven’t squared off in the postseason since the 2010 playoffs when the Ravens won in Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City has won three of four meetings against the Ravens.

This Sunday’s AFC Championship Game will be the first in Baltimore since 1971. Jackson is looking to make his first Super Bowl appearance but will have to knock out the defending champions in the process.

Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Chiefs odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 44.5.

So, who will win?