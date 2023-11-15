Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Station 12 Mourns The Loss Of Life Member William Pinkney

WALDORF, Md. – It is with deepest regrets that I notify every one of the passing of Life Member William Pinkney. His untimely death has been devastating to his family and our department. As we continue to mourn, please keep Pinkney’s wife and family in your thoughts and prayers.
Services for Firefighter William Pinkney:
Date: November 27th, 2023 (Monday)
Location: Waldorf Volunteer Fire Department Station 12
7000 St. Florian Dr.
Waldorf, Md. 20603
(301) 870-8296 then press O
Visitation Times: 5pm to 8pm Prayers: 7pm
There will be no burial or repass.
John T. Durrer, Chief