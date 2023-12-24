What Is Your Favorite Holiday Tradition?

With the holiday season being all about family and hopefulness about what’s to come, many families find themselves with the same traditions throughout the years, whether it’s checking out those once-a-year beautiful Christmas lights or watching that classic Christmas movie on repeat.

The majority of celebrations around Christmas happen the day before the actual holiday given the jam-packed schedules that can come with Christmas.

Victoria Milazzo-Gough of Chesapeake Beach told The BayNet, “My family has our big get-together on Christmas Eve. We’re Italian so we have a huge feast called the ‘Feast of the Seven Fishes’ which includes dinner made with seven kinds of fish.”

But once the night rolls in and Santa Claus comes to town the celebrations are quickly underway.

Chrystal Isselbacher of Sunderland said, “We travel down to our family’s house in our pajamas to celebrate, eat and just be with family. We do experiences with our kids versus gifts, we also donate gently used toys to the Women’s Shelter.”

As the years go on the joy of opening presents is passed down to the children of the family and you get to see the joy of the holiday just for yourself. Vicki of Chesapeake Beach states, “My favorite part of the holidays is watching my grandchildren open their presents.”

It’s important to remember this holiday season that these holiday traditions come from somewhere whether it’s far or near.

Pierce Hall of Owings states, “Traditions have greatly changed, from family members who held the events/parties having moved away or even passing during the years make the holidays different as an adult.”

Many Christmas traditions in this generation have been altered with the progression of the world over the years. “When I was younger, after Christmas Eve dinner, and before watching any movies, my mom would pull out home videos and we would spend hours watching them and laughing at our younger selves,” Milazzo-Gough also stated.

So whether your holiday celebration is big or small this year, be sure to hold on to your loved ones tight and continue to partake in your very own holiday traditions and have a happy new year!

