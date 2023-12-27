William Ralph Williamson

William “Bill” Ralph Williamson, 94, of Aquasco, MD, peacefully passed away on December 23, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. On April 26, 1929, Bill was born to Howard and Alice Williamson in Wellsville, OH.

After he graduated, he landed his first job as a Gas Station attendant prior to entering the Army. Bill went on to have four children, Timothy Williamson (Becky) of Hollywood, FL, Carl Williamson (Debbie) of Cartersville, GA, Midgie Goad (Ricky) of Aquasco, MD, and Dennis Williamson (Rita) of Charlotte Hall, MD. Bill put family first, always, and was a dedicated father. After getting honorably discharged from the Army he moved his family to Maryland to work in the elevator trade for IUEC Local 10.

Bill was a strong, kind, loving, and supportive father built upon the Word of God and his love for Christ. His knowledge and guidance were the foundation of his family. Bill’s love for his family was evident in everything he did. Whether it was cooking their favorite meals or taking them on beach adventures, he always put his family first. His children knew they could always count on him for a listening ear or a shoulder to lean on. Even as his children grew up and started families of their own, Bill remained an integral part of their lives. He was a constant source of wisdom and inspiration, and his love and support continued to guide them through life’s ups and downs. Bill was an avid Redskins fan and a long-time season ticket holder.

Bill was also a passionate woodworker and enthusiast. He spent most of his retirement working in his woodworking shop making furniture and knickknacks for the family. He also liked traveling to visit all the grandkids and great-grandkids. Bill was predeceased by his first wife Donna McCauley, his second wife Patricia Batson, brother Gene Williamson, and sister Dorothy Williamson. He leaves behind his four children, eleven grandchildren, and twenty-nine great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2023, from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm with the service beginning at 4:00 pm officiated by Rev. Timothy Williamson at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be the following day the 29th at 11:00 am at Trinity Memorial Gardens 3221 Mattawomen-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association at www.billygraham.org.

Condolences to the family can be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.